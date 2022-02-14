Strax innan jul fyllde Star Wars: The Old Republic 10 år och tanken var att fira det med en ny expansion, Legacy of the Sith. Så blev det inte - i sista stund försenades den. Men i går var premiärstunden kommen, och med den kom en sån där maffig trailer - se den ovan.
Lite om innnehållet i expansionen:
The story of Legacy of the Sith builds upon Star Wars: The Old Republic’s dynamic plot and ongoing war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, allowing players to advance their level to a new cap of 80. Players will adventure to the aquatic planet of Manaan on a campaign to discover the insidious plans of Darth Malgus - the game’s antagonist whose secret plans could spell doom for both the Jedi and the Sith. Legacy of the Sith brings with it new collaborative missions as well, including a 4-player Flashpoint set in a ruined Sith Fortress on the remote planet Elom.
Spelmakarna tänker inte låta förseningen hindra 10-årsfirandet. Tvärtom: man lovar nytt material, uppdateringar och annat löpande under 2022. Kan passa bra så här i tider när MMORPG-genren börjat röra på sig igen.