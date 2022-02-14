The story of Legacy of the Sith builds upon Star Wars: The Old Republic’s dynamic plot and ongoing war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, allowing players to advance their level to a new cap of 80. Players will adventure to the aquatic planet of Manaan on a campaign to discover the insidious plans of Darth Malgus - the game’s antagonist whose secret plans could spell doom for both the Jedi and the Sith. Legacy of the Sith brings with it new collaborative missions as well, including a 4-player Flashpoint set in a ruined Sith Fortress on the remote planet Elom.