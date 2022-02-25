En trailer som postades för några dagar sen för Final Fantasy VI Pixel remastern och där kunde vi se att opera-stycket som Celes sjunger i spelet har fått sång. Detta är något som sen har kritiserats av fansen. Det är inte att stycket i sig har fått sång, men att själva sången inte låter speciellt bra. Många tycker det låter falskt och framförallt saknar det ”opera”.
Kompositören Nobuo Uematsu förklarar att det finns en anledning till varför sången låter som den gör.
"In the original version it didn't have vocals, so I thought it would be nice if we could actually put vocals in there,"
“I thought it would be impossible or difficult."
"So I tried asking Square Enix: How about we actually have someone sing here? With several languages on top of that: Korean, Spanish, American (English), German, Italian, so everyone could enjoy it. I said that half-jokingly, I just thought it would be nice if that could be implemented, but when I checked it again, they actually implemented all of those languages."
"Some fans aren't happy with the changes, in particular why the singers in English and Japanese don't sound operatic compared with those in the other languages. It turns out, this was intentional."
"The Draco opera song was supposed to be sung by an opera singer, but Celes would suddenly appear on the stage,"
"If [Celes] could actually sing real opera, that would be a lie,"
"So we had the fixation to intentionally choose someone whose vocals didn't seem like an opera singer, but more like a musical singer."
Så där har vi det, orsaken till varför det låter som det gör är att Celes helt enkelt inte är någon operasångerska.