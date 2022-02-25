"In the original version it didn't have vocals, so I thought it would be nice if we could actually put vocals in there,"

“I thought it would be impossible or difficult."

"So I tried asking Square Enix: How about we actually have someone sing here? With several languages on top of that: Korean, Spanish, American (English), German, Italian, so everyone could enjoy it. I said that half-jokingly, I just thought it would be nice if that could be implemented, but when I checked it again, they actually implemented all of those languages."

"Some fans aren't happy with the changes, in particular why the singers in English and Japanese don't sound operatic compared with those in the other languages. It turns out, this was intentional."

"The Draco opera song was supposed to be sung by an opera singer, but Celes would suddenly appear on the stage,"

"If [Celes] could actually sing real opera, that would be a lie,"

"So we had the fixation to intentionally choose someone whose vocals didn't seem like an opera singer, but more like a musical singer."