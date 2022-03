Update 3.3 will introduce a refreshed Scoreboard, incorporating requests from across the Community to update our format to display Deaths alongside Kills, and a team split to help differentiate leaders per team. Thank you for your feedback and suggestions on this, it's deeply appreciated by us all.

Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass Holders, Upgraded edition owners, and EA Play Pro subcribers will also be receiving the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle as shared last month, when this update goes live.

We'll also have a small range of additional fixes live as part of the game update which will be detailed in our Update Notes next week.