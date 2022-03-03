Nominerade till 2022 års BAFTA GAMES AWARDS

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena Bridge Of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Returnal

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

Best Game

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death’s Door

Fights In Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

Best Debut Game

The Artful escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette

Toem

Evolving Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Part Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Games Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Game Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let loose

It Takes Two

Music

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Narrative

It Takes Two

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

Original Property

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal