Vi är visserligen en bit in i 2022, men ännu har vi inte stängt dörren om spelåret 2021. När FZ utsåg årets spel 2021 blev It Takes Two den stora vinnaren (med andra ord: det blev nummer ett).
Hazelights och Josef Fares co-op-äventyr ligger bra till även när det vankas Bafta-gala. Spelet är nämligen nominerat i hela åtta kategorier, vilket får ses som en bragd när det "bara" finns 15 stycken. Den 7 april får vi se om det blir storslam och segertal för Fares och kompani.
Motståndet är dock hårt, och finskutvecklade Returnal (en Finnkamp, rentav!?) har precis lika många nomineringar. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart är nominerade till sju priser, medan Forza Horizon 5 och Psychonauts 2 har sex vardera.
Folket får rösta fram sin favorit i blott en kategori och där hittar vi, förutom It Takes Two, Chicory, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, Metroid Dread och det lilla storverket Unpacking.
Nominerade till 2022 års BAFTA GAMES AWARDS
Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two
Kena Bridge Of Spirits
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement
The Artful Escape
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil: Village
Returnal
Audio Achievement
The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Returnal
Best Game
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
British Game
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Death’s Door
Fights In Tight Spaces
Forza Horizon 5
Overboard!
Sable
Best Debut Game
The Artful escape
Eastward
The Forgotten City
Genesis Noir
Maquette
Toem
Evolving Game
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Family
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Forza Horizon 5
Mario Part Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Unpacking
Games Beyond Entertainment
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Before Your Eyes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Game Builder Garage
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Game Design
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Multiplayer
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Hell Let loose
It Takes Two
Music
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Halo Infinite
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Narrative
It Takes Two
Life Is Strange: True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Unpacking
Original Property
Deathloop
Death’s Door
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Returnal
Unpacking
Technical Achievement
Forza Horizon 5
Hitman 3
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal