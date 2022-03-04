Nu står det klart att Microsoft slutar sälja både tjänster och produkter – däribland Xbox Series-konsoler – i Ryssland. Microsoft-toppen Brad Smith bekräftar detta i ett nytt uttalande (via VGC).
Smith fördömer Rysslands invasion och uttrycker förskräckelse, ilska och sorg.
Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.
Från och med idag upphör försäljningen för teknikjätten i Ryssland. Återstår att se hur länge. Samtidigt som beslutet fattats ser man också till att följa sanktionslinjen hos bland annat EU.
Microsoft och Smith utesluter inte att fler besked är att vänta framöver. Han tror att de...
...are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve.
Invasionen i Ukraina präglar spelvärlden på olika vis, i det lilla och det stora. FZ skänker annonsutrymme till Röda Korset och Unicef, medan Stalker 2-utvecklingen är pausad av uppenbara skäl, då GSC Game World finns i Kiev. När liv står på spel får utvecklingen gå åt sidan.