Klockan 10 i dag släpptes patch 3.3 till Battlefield 2042, sisådär en och en halv månad efter den senaste. Det är en rätt småväxt uppdatering, med en uppdaterad scoreboard som främsta lockbete.
Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.
The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.
While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.
Utöver det släpps några skins till de som köpt dyrare versioner av spelet, och en handfull buggfixar:
General
Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller
Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect
Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%
Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4
Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt
Modes
Conquest & Breakthrough - fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured
Hazard Zone - fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence
Hazard Zone - fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger
Om ändringslistan känns mager får du kalibrera om siktet till april, då en betydligt matigare uppdatering ser dagens ljus (om prognosen håller). Den ska innehålla "en större mängd ändringar och fixar", VOIP-stöd för squads och ytterligare scoreboard-förändringar. Det antyds också balansändringar för vapen och fordon, och ett omarbetat system för hur attachments till vapen fungerar. Inga löften för det sista, dock - utvecklarna nöjer sig med ett "vi siktar på".
Our next update is presently scheduled to arrive in early April. It will include a larger set of changes and fixes, as well as the introduction of VOIP functionality for Squads, and the refreshed Scoreboard being available during End of Round. We're also targeting balance changes for weaponry on vehicles, including the MC5 Bolte, alongside an overhaul of Attachment behavior for infantry weapons across the board.
Om Dice och EA på allvar är ute efter att locka tillbaka folk till BF2042 lär det behövas betydligt snabbare och större nyheter än så här. Spelet ligger och skvalpar kring 1 300 - 2 000 spelare per dygn på Steam, enligt SteamDB. Spelet finns på fler ställen (Origin, samt på Playstation och Xbox) så det totala antalet spelare är högre. Samtidigt kan Steam-siffrorna jämföras med Battlefield V som har omkring tio gånger fler spelare. Så om det ska hända något behöver Dice raska på med de utlovade massiva Battlefield 2042-förändringarna.