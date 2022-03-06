Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.

The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.

While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.