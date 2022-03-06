“Bundle for Ukraine” ger dig fler än 1000 spel, böcker, rollspel och annat - för ynka 10 dollar!
Öka på din backlog rejält - för ett gott ändamål.
700 spelskapare, författare och andra kreatörer har gått samman för att skapa en bundle, till förmån för civilbefolkningen i Ukraina. Via Itch.io kan du köpa fler än 1000 spel (runt 600)l, böcker, rollspel och annat - för ynka 10 dollar! Du uppmuntras såklart att betala mer, men det är minimumavgiften.
I paketet ingår bland annat välkända alster som Kingdom Two Crowns, Backbone, Cloud Gardens och Superhot. Intäkterna delas på två, mellan International Medical Corps och ukrainska Voices of Children, en organisation riktad mot barn.
International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region. They have very low fundraising overhead (1% of income), with 89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration.
Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids. They have also been doing a lot of grassroots impromptu work during the war, such as helping set up shelters. Our hope is that this war will be over soon, and they can begin the work of healing these kids' hearts.
Notera: Inga Steam-nycklar eller externa nycklar kommer med köpet. Allt laddas ner på Itch.io-sidan.