Demoversioner ser vi inte varje dag, och desto gladare blir vi då när de väl dyker upp. Så skedde i natt för Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, där ett smakprov släppts för Playstation- och Xbox-versionerna. Dessvärre inte till pc.
Innehållet:
The demo allows players to explore Pravoka Seagrot and the Western Keep, experience new playstyles in battle with the addition of multiple new jobs that were not available in the previous two demos and fight against an array of new enemies. Players can also try out the game’s multiplayer function*, allowing up to three people to play together and battle monsters as an online party.
Final Fantasy Origin är en sorts nytolkning av det första Final Fantasy-spelet som släpptes till NES för 35 år sedan. Premiär den 18 mars, fredag om en vecka, på Playstation, Xbox och pc (via Epic Store).