Final Fantasy firar 35 år i år och det firar Square Enix med att lansera en youtube-kanal med spelmusiken från den populära spelserien. Kanalen heter (inte helt oväntat) Square Enix Music Channel och där finns det nu 5500 officiella låtar från Final Fantasy-serien och andra populära Square Enix-titlar. Förutom låtarna finns det även spellistor med olika teman, intervjuer och klipp från live-konserter.
På websidan Final Fantasy 35th anniversary website kan vi läsa:
"In this 35th anniversary year, we will be bringing you many exciting new ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy,"
"The FF 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise,"
"I hope you're excited for what's on the way for Final Fantasy!"
Gissningsvis har Square Enix mer överraskningar runt Final Fantasy att visa upp under året.