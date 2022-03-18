Den amerikanska attackhelikoptern AH-64 Apache dök upp i spelvärlden redan 1986, detta i förträffliga Gunship. Spola fram 36 år och hardcore-simmen DCS ger dig chans att försöka kontrollera den gigantiska gräddvispen.
Nmanet är DCS: AH-64D och vi vågar gissa att svårighetsgrad och komplexitet skruvats upp ett par nivåer. Som vanligt med DCS-moduler så är den i early access, ett stadium som brukar hålla i sig i några år.
Modulen säljs både från DCS och på Steam (spelet finns ju i två versioner, så välj rätt om du redan äger moduler). Den kostar 64 euro på DCS, men bara 48 dollar på Steam (fram till 31 mars). I nuläget är det här vad du får:
Professional flight dynamics and engine modelling with high precision characteristics of the real aircraft in all ranges of altitude, temperature and speeds for different weights and flight configurations
Two 6DOF highly detailed cockpits and external model
Fully clickable cockpits with mouse interactive control
Multi-crew. A second crew member can be another player or the "George" AI
Detailed modeling of the entire electrical, fuel, hydraulic, pneumatic, fire protection, SCAS, hold modes, and radio systems
Full modeling of armament and weapons systems with ability to use 30mm chain gun, 2.75” rockets, and AGM-114K Hellfire anti tank guided missiles in Direct, Low, and High modes
External fuel tanks
IHADSS, MPNVS, and MTADS/TEDAC systems and sensors
Linear Motion Compensator (LMC)
Tactical Situation Display (TSD) with moving map
Defensive systems that include the Common Missile Warning System, chaff and flare dispensers, and radar warning receiver
U.S. Army and Other Paint Schemes
Night Vision Goggles
Search Light
Early Access Manual
Training Missions