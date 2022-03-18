Professional flight dynamics and engine modelling with high precision characteristics of the real aircraft in all ranges of altitude, temperature and speeds for different weights and flight configurations

Two 6DOF highly detailed cockpits and external model

Fully clickable cockpits with mouse interactive control

Multi-crew. A second crew member can be another player or the "George" AI

Detailed modeling of the entire electrical, fuel, hydraulic, pneumatic, fire protection, SCAS, hold modes, and radio systems

Full modeling of armament and weapons systems with ability to use 30mm chain gun, 2.75” rockets, and AGM-114K Hellfire anti tank guided missiles in Direct, Low, and High modes

External fuel tanks

IHADSS, MPNVS, and MTADS/TEDAC systems and sensors

Linear Motion Compensator (LMC)

Tactical Situation Display (TSD) with moving map

Defensive systems that include the Common Missile Warning System, chaff and flare dispensers, and radar warning receiver

U.S. Army and Other Paint Schemes

Night Vision Goggles

Search Light

Early Access Manual