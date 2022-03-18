Den amerikanska attackhelikoptern AH-64 Apache dök upp i spelvärlden redan 1986, detta i förträffliga Gunship. Spola fram 36 år och hardcore-simmen DCS ger dig chans att försöka kontrollera den gigantiska gräddvispen.

Nmanet är DCS: AH-64D och vi vågar gissa att svårighetsgrad och komplexitet skruvats upp ett par nivåer. Som vanligt med DCS-moduler så är den i early access, ett stadium som brukar hålla i sig i några år.

Modulen säljs både från DCS och på Steam (spelet finns ju i två versioner, så välj rätt om du redan äger moduler). Den kostar 64 euro på DCS, men bara 48 dollar på Steam (fram till 31 mars). I nuläget är det här vad du får:

  • Professional flight dynamics and engine modelling with high precision characteristics of the real aircraft in all ranges of altitude, temperature and speeds for different weights and flight configurations

  • Two 6DOF highly detailed cockpits and external model

  • Fully clickable cockpits with mouse interactive control

  • Multi-crew. A second crew member can be another player or the "George" AI

  • Detailed modeling of the entire electrical, fuel, hydraulic, pneumatic, fire protection, SCAS, hold modes, and radio systems

  • Full modeling of armament and weapons systems with ability to use 30mm chain gun, 2.75” rockets, and AGM-114K Hellfire anti tank guided missiles in Direct, Low, and High modes

  • External fuel tanks

  • IHADSS, MPNVS, and MTADS/TEDAC systems and sensors

  • Linear Motion Compensator (LMC)

  • Tactical Situation Display (TSD) with moving map

  • Defensive systems that include the Common Missile Warning System, chaff and flare dispensers, and radar warning receiver

  • U.S. Army and Other Paint Schemes

  • Night Vision Goggles

  • Search Light

  • Early Access Manual

  • Training Missions