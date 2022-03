"All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022, will be distributed,"

"This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window."