The strength of the negative Realm traits has been reduced by roughly ~50%.

Daemon Legendary Lords will no longer be burdened by the negative traits of their respective patron god.

Traits gained in the Realm of Chaos will now be removed when a Legendary Lord completes the survival battle within that realm.

When a player intercepts an AI Lord at the Forge of Souls, their souls will now be lost—forcing them to restart their collection. This should make it easier to disrupt the Souls race.

The “Protection” building chain can now be used to prevent rifts from spawning in the province in which they're built.