Updates which will come into effect beginning of April:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.