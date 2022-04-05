Mer Unreal Engine 5-godis från Epics State of Unreal-presentation nyligen. I den här filmen har studion The Coalition, som ju är i full färd med att utveckla nästa Gears of War-spel, fått visa upp sina färdigheter. Det är alltså en video som visar upp realtidsrenderad grafik på en Xbox Series X.
The Coalition säger att motorns Nanite-system kan detaljer 100 gånger skarpare än tidigare. De är också extra nöjda med ansiktsanimationerna:
"We were able to utilize a preliminary version of our next-gen face rig and hire an actor wearing a head-cam to capture performance, and partner with Cubic Motion to bring it all to life. That, coupled with Control Rig, helped us create someone who looks and moves in the most realistic ways we’ve ever done, and it’s incredibly exciting to think where we can go next. We also utilized Chaos cloth physics to get to a really high level of visual fidelity, and we’re extremely pleased with the results."
Studion gick över till Unreal Engine 5 under 2021, och har sedan dess lagt mycket tid på motorn. Var i produktionen nästa Gears-spel ligger, är ännu oklart.