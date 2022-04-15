Sätt alarmet på 18:00 idag, 19 april. För då kommer Blizzard att avslöja vad som händer i WoW-universumet nu när Shadowlands-sagan når sitt slut. Men vad kommer vi att få se?
Vi har tidigare skrivit att titeln möjligen kan bli "Dragonflight". Detta efter att sajten Wowhead rapporterade att namnet dykt upp i källkoden efter att den officiella sajten uppdaterats. Då trodde vi att avtäckandet skulle ske 14 april, men det är alltså idag som det sker. Blizzard skriver:
"World of Warcraft has ignited imaginations through rich storytelling and expansive worlds that prevail throughout the Shadowlands expansion. From the hopeless depths of the Maw to the ethereal plains of Zereth Mortis, the Shadowlands delivers a world that challenges heroes to confront the forces that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death. With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth."
I streamen ovan kan ni se sändningen, och vi hoppas såklart att ni diskuterar händelserna här i kommentarsfältet!
18:00 är det alltså som gäller.