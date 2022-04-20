En liten snackis så här efter påsken: Tydligen har mannen bakom spelserier som God of War och Twisted Metal tackat nej till att göra spel finansierade av kinesiska Tencent. Tencent, som förvisso inte ägs av den kinesiska staten, men precis som alla andra företag där måste förhålla sig till diktaturens drakoniska regler och lagar.
Storyn såg dagens ljus i podden Sacred Symbols+, där spelskaparen berättade att han inte alls var bekväm med att ta pengar från ett bolag som Tencent:
“I had a $100 million deal. I was courted by a Chinese company… and I said ‘no thank you’… because you’re Tencent and I want nothing to do with you.”
Lite senare i sändningen:
“Stop killing people. Again, people will be like, ‘America’s hands aren’t clean’, no they are not clean at all but we’re also not, you know, we all have a system that if we actually gave a shit, we could change it. In China, you just get picked up off the street if you go online and say something bad about the police or the government or anything and who knows when they’ll see you again. That’s not even mentioning if you’re a fucking Uyghur.”
Kanske hade det hela inte ens blivit en grej, men då många på sociala medier yttrade att de inte trodde på Jaffe, gick han ut med mailkoversationen mellan honom och den amerikanska representanten för Tencent. Se nedan:
Being accused of making up the tencent thing. Man, I am so sorry some of you guys have been so harmed by the media (I get it) that you don't know who to trust. But love, like, or hate me, I don't lie. And I always save the receipts: pic.twitter.com/6e9XLyeTIE— DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) April 19, 2022
Jaffe verkar idag mest ägna sig åt sin Youtube-kanal spel spelinnehåll. Kanalen har 42 700 prenumeranter.