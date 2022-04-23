"If players don't have a built-in hint system, they're just going to jump over to the web and... read a walkthrough. [There was] a lot of stuff that we did and didn't think much about—a lot of very obscure puzzles. Hiding a piece of information somewhere with no clues about where to find it—that kind of thing just wouldn't fly today... Having hint systems means that if you make the puzzle just completely weird and obscure, people just go to the hint system."