Sedan den bejublade utannonseringen av ett nytt Monkey Island-spel, har skaparen Ron Gilbert givit en del intervjuer till utvalda, och verkar ivrig att få berätta mer om spelet som släpps någon gång i år.
Tidigare har vi läst om att hur viktigt det är för honom att själv själv vårda varumärket för att kunna behålla den kreativa frihet som han tycker krävs, och nu börjar han gå in på mer detaljer om spelet. Som när han berättar att för Ars Technica att vi kommer få ett hint-system:
"If players don't have a built-in hint system, they're just going to jump over to the web and... read a walkthrough. [There was] a lot of stuff that we did and didn't think much about—a lot of very obscure puzzles. Hiding a piece of information somewhere with no clues about where to find it—that kind of thing just wouldn't fly today... Having hint systems means that if you make the puzzle just completely weird and obscure, people just go to the hint system."
Gilbert senaste spel, hyllade Thimbleweed Park, hade ett smart system för ledtrådar som inte tvingade spelare att läsa guider eller ta sig till Youtube. Istället kunde man, utan att bryta illusionen, ringa ett telefonnummer i spelet för att få spoilerfria ledtrådar. Vi hoppas på något liknande här.
Vi kommer även att få se ett casual-läge för de som “kanske har liv och barn”:
"Maybe they have lives and kids now. They can play the casual mode, which is just a lot of simplification of the puzzles. That is our main way to get people into playing a point-and-click game if they haven't done it before."