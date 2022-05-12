Epic-chefen Tim Sweeney har länge sneglat på Roblox, och hur dess i stort sett helt spelargenererade community har vuxit till en mastodont. Nu vill han ha en del av kakan, och öppnar senare i år upp Unreal Editor till Fortnite, så att fans kan skapa sina egna upplevelser. Det är i en intervju med FastCompany som han bland mycket annat berättar om hur han vill öppna upp spelet:
“The full capabilities that you’ve seen [i Unreal-motorn]] opened up so that anybody can build very high-quality game content and code and deploy it into Fortnite without having to do a deal with us. It’s open to everybody.”
Han pratar också om hur företag nu använder spel som Fortnite och Roblox för att nå potentiella kunder:
"Now people are also looking at Fortnite, and at Roblox, as ways of reaching users. Along with that, we’re building an economy, and it will support creators actually building businesses around their work and making increasing amounts of profit from the commerce that arises from people playing their content."
Hur affärsmodellen kommer att se ut vet vi inte, men Sweeney och Epic har alltid varit tydliga med att de inte tycker att externa aktörer ska ta för mycket av skaparnas pengar. Återstår att se om samma devis kommer att gälla här.