Vi fick se lite mer av Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey) FPS-rollspel Redfall under årets Microsoft/Bethesda-sommarevent. Men vi fick inte så många detaljer, annat än att tonårsfeelingen är stark i vampyrspelet. Buffy möter Fortnite, som en vis man sade. Men IGN fick en uppföljningsintervju med Arkande-profilen Harvey Smith, och ur den kom en del matnyttigt.
Spelet går att köra i singelplay, men det mesta av kommunikationen har hittills handlat om co-op-läget. Nu är det dock bekräftat att bara spelaren som startar upp sessionen kommer att kunna tillgodogöra sig story-framstegen som vinns. De andra spelarna är bara där som medhjälpare, och får köra sina egna spel för att komma vidare i handlingen.
"Whoever hosts the session, or whoever initiates the session... their progress is persistent for them. But [for] other people, it's not. In terms of what missions you've unlocked and such, the host, their progression matters.
“if you sign on with a friend and they're halfway through the game, and you play the second half of the game with them and then you need to go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character."
Den XP och utrustning som din vampyr får, kommer dock att föras över till ditt eget spel. Inte så kontroversiellt, men bra att vi får tydlighet i vad som komma skall.
Spelet släpps 2023, till Xbox och PC.