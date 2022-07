So Mark Cerny is one of the main reasons we're investing so much in R&D, and in this very senior engineering team. It's not just tied to cloud but also some more forward-thinking R&D. I'm not able to say too much now, but that's obviously one of the other things that's been a big attractor and is exciting to our team with Playstation. Of course Mark Cerny is kind of like a rockstar, too, so being able to collaborate with him is really exciting.