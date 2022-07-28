Svenska Pixadome släpper sin retroinfluerade action-rökare Chenso Club den 1:a september. Här handlar det om ett gäng av kvinnliga pixelhjältar som ska rädda världen från utomjordingar. Spelet går att spela ensam eller i lokalt samarbets-läge. Så här skriver Conny Nordlund i pressreleasen om spelet:
"We loved the idea of making a heroine game with anime girls and took inspiration from 90s cartoons such as The Powerpuff Girls. I love how violent that show is but it’s still cute and charming at the same time, and this is really the vibe we were going for with Chenso Club. We can’t wait for people to be able to jump in and play it!”
Chenso Club släpps som skrivet lös den 1:a september och kommer finnas tillgängligt på samtliga plattformar.