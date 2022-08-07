Tidigare i dag berättade vi att svenska Embark Studios första spel, Arc Raiders, skjuts fram och släpps 2023 istället för i år. Som brukligt vid förseningar talades det om att mer tid behövs för att spelet ska nå sin potiential, men i en kommentar från Embark-chefen Patrick Söderlund framkommer att det snarare handlar om interna omprioriteringar.
Embark har nämligen två spel under utveckling. Det andra - ett lagbaserat fps med arbetsnamn Project Discovery - går utvecklingen så fort med att studion valt att släppa det först.
Söderlund:
We’ve got a number of super talented people with ample fps experience here at Embark, and the development of Project Discovery has progressed faster than we first imagined, especially over the past few months.
So much so, that we started facing the prospect of being able to release two games simultaneously. For a young, relatively small studio like ours, releasing two games in short succession would have strained our teams and resources, many of which are shared between the two projects.
As such, we decided to let Project Discovery be our studio’s first game to market, pushing ARC Raiders to a 2023 release. It’s a decision that will also allow us to expand and refine the ARC Raiders experience.
Söderlund säger inte när Project Discovery ska släppas, men han lovar att berätta mer om det "mycket snart".
Embark Studios startades 2018 av Söderlund och ett par namnkunniga före detta Dice-medarbetetare. De sitter i Stockholm och verkar alltså ha bra kreativ fart. Vi hoppas kunna smaka frukterna av deras arbete inom en inte alltför avlägsen framtid.