All Battle.net accounts that do not currently have the Shadowlands expansion attached and that had any expansion license attached to the account in the past will receive the Shadowlands Base Edition and a Level 50 Character Boost FREE (no purchase necessary).

Battle.net accounts without a previous expansion license attached on any of their WoW game accounts, or which already have Shadowlands on any of their game accounts, are NOT eligible to receive a free copy of Shadowlands.