I spelindustrin pågår det just nu en köphets där stora företag köper upp andra mindre (eller andra stora) företag. Ibland gör dessa köp att varumärken hamnar mellan två stolar och i vissa fall limbo (Tänkte på dig Kate Aracher och No One Lives Forever). Det verka nu som ägandet av System Shock-varumärket verkar ha blivit lite komplicerat.
Efter att varumärket System Shock bytt händer ligger det nu hos kinesiska Tencent och det är helt upp till dem om vi får en uppföljare i framtiden. Nightdive Studios jobbar för närvarande på en remake av 1an, men rätten till 3an ägs tydligen helt av Tencent. VD:n för Nightdive, Stephen Kick sa så här till VGC om situationen.
"When we originally acquired the rights to the franchise, we licensed the rights for the third game to Warren and Paul [Neurath] at Otherside. They then subsequently sold their rights to Tencent,”
“So Tencent currently has the rights to the third game, and we have the rights to do the remake of the first game and potentially a remake of the second game. That’s pretty much where it stands right now.”
Så enligt Kick har varken Nightdive rättigheterna till att göra en remake av 2an eller en uppföljare i en 3a. Detta ligger nu helt på Tencents bord.