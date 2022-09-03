Nightdive har gett oss remastern System Shock: Enhanced Edition, och jobbar just nu på remaken System Shock. Remake och remaster, två begrepp som är hyfsat flytande och det är svårt att enas kring. Nightdive ger oss många nyversioner och är något av en expert på ämnet, och menar att de har en intern definition på en "sann remaster" och en "remake omgjord från grunden".
Nightdives Stephen Kick slår fast för VGC att det finns en rad olika kriterier. De vill inte kalla System Shock: Enhanced Edition en "sann" remaster, Shadowman däremot lever upp till orden.
We did all that all that quality of life stuff and got it running smoothly at 60 fps, but then we did art on top of that; new textures, new models and even went so far as to work with the original developers to implement stuff that got left on the cutting room floor.
Och så kommande System Shock, som Kick menar är en remake.
...which is a ground-up remake. It's all brand new, but it's still based on the original game and is as true to that as we can possibly keep it.