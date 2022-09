REDmod is a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. It adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game, as well as provides new modding tools which you can use to create mods specifically for Cyberpunk 2077.

You can use REDmod modding tools separately (in the commandline) or integrated into the WolvenKit mod editor (recommended for best experience and ease of use). WolvenKit can be downloaded here and will detect if REDmod is installed upon startup.