Det var många Assassin’s Creed nyheter under Ubisofts Showcase. Förutom Assassin’s Creed: Mirage och massa annat så teasade Ubisoft även om ett multiplayer-inriktat Assassin’s Creed. Kodnamnet på spelet går under Invictus och Marc-Aleix Coté sa så här:
“The reasoning behind having a multiplayer initiative as well is I feel Assassin’s Creed can branch into different channels. We’ve only scratched the surface of what we can do with the Animus with Assassin’s Creed. We’ve had multiplayer in the past but that was not super accessible."
“How can we expand upon that to have something that’s more approachable, more mass market and use this knowledge that we’ve had on games like For Honor and Rainbow Six to have a fun experience that leverages the franchise."
Det är oklart vad exakt detta kommer handla om. Men om spelet utvecklas av personer som sysslat med For Honor och Rainbow Six Siege så handlar det nog om någon form av lönnmördar-PVP i team eller ensam? Spelet kommer ingå i den Assassin’s Creed-hubben Infinity (som också utannonserades under Ubisofts Showcase).