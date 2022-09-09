“The reasoning behind having a multiplayer initiative as well is I feel Assassin’s Creed can branch into different channels. We’ve only scratched the surface of what we can do with the Animus with Assassin’s Creed. We’ve had multiplayer in the past but that was not super accessible."

“How can we expand upon that to have something that’s more approachable, more mass market and use this knowledge that we’ve had on games like For Honor and Rainbow Six to have a fun experience that leverages the franchise."