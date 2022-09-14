Triangle Strategy släpptes till Switch i mars, actionstrategi med den där grafiska "2d-HD"-stilen vi känner igen från Octopath Traveler med flera. Switch-exklusiviteten blev dock kortvarig då spelet släpps till Steam den 13 oktober. Betygen till Switch vara mestadels finfina, vilket bådar gott.
Set 30 years after the ‘Saltiron War,’ players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict.