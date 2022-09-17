Elden Ring är på väg att bli brädspel. En Kickstarter-kampanj är på gång och utvecklaren Steamforged Games säger sig vara stolta att ta sig an succéspelet. Så här beskriver de sina ambitioner:
Like the video game, the ELDEN RING™ board game will immerse players in the forsaken Lands Between. In a vast, sprawling world of decaying grandeur that unfolds through their exploration, 1-4 ‘Tarnished’ players will embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters.
The video game’s characteristically challenging fights will be recreated by intelligent dice-free combat, requiring players to strategise and adapt their plans during each encounter — whether that be a lowly Godrick Soldier or the Grafted King himself.
Utvecklaren är sedan tidigare inblandad i brädspelsversioner av Dark Souls, Monster Hunter World och Horizon Zero Dawn. Man säger att startdatumet för Kickstarer-kampanjen kommer inom kort.