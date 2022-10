Who shall claim their fading light? From a single spark, will the land ignite. A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants, painting their destinies black as night. It has been fifteen hundred years since the fall of our forebears, and Valisthea has been slowly dying ever since. Darkness spreads as day gives way to twilight, the Mothers' flame now all but a flicker. And as the fringes fade, the people flock to the Mothercrystals.