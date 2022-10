For many years, our team has provided pricing recommendations as a guide for developers who may not have the time or resources to sift through all 39 currencies Steam supports (it’s a lot!). These recommendations represent how we would price a game in other currencies, given a base price in USD. For instance, these suggestions might be helpful if you’ve already decided to charge $19.99 USD but aren’t sure what to charge in Qatari riyals or Norwegian krone.

We think it’s a helpful guide, but with purchasing power and foreign exchange rates constantly evolving, we needed to make significant changes to those conversion recommendations to stay current.

The new recommendations are now live-- but as always, developers on Steam are in control of their own pricing. Any given product could use our recommended conversions for all, some, or no other currencies.