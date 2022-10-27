Idag stod det klart att Japan blir utan The Callisto Protocol. Spelet är för våldsamt. Kanske får japanerna inte heller den eventuella uppföljare? Glen Schofield, regissör och tidigare känd för Dead Space och Call of Duty, berättar för Inverse att han redan är sugen på att göra en tvåa. Teamet ska ha "coola idéer" och Schofield låter minst sagt ivrig. Ettan släpps 2 december.
I always want to keep making the next big thing. Even after I finish a game, I'm already thinking about what's next.
Schofield bemöter också en (raderad) tweet från tidigare i år, som av en hel del tolkades uppmuntra crunch-kultur. Schofield menar att kritiken var lärorik, och att han gjorde misstag.
We're a small-ish team and we were so good about it through the entire development, but at the end I messed up and we worked more than we should have. That one got away from us. The social media backlash was educational and I hope it's a catalyst for change overall.
Schofield bedyrar att det inte ska hända i nästa projekt – som kanske blir The Callisto Protocol 2?