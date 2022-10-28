Frontier kommer med trista besked för alla som tycker att F1 Manager 2022 behöver mer kärlek från kodarna: nästa uppdatering blir den sista.
Det här oväntade - och av många ovälkomna - beslutet motiveras med att företagets resurser behövs för att göra F1 Manager 2023. 22:an var ju början på en spelserie, och uppenbarligen bedömer Frontier att nuvarande spel är tillräckligt städat för att styra om resurserna till nästa.
This next update for F1 Manager 2022 will be the last significant update that addresses player-reported feedback, or suggested changes and additions. Any potential updates following this would be minor patches that do not noticeably affect gameplay. To ensure upcoming F1 Manager projects realise their potential and meet the expectations of both our team and our community, the development team’s focus must move fully onto projects beyond F1 Manager 2022, after this upcoming update.
Men det tycker inte kommentarstråden på Reddit, där beskedet släpptes. Folk är besvikna över att diverse buggar och önskemål inte kommer fixas. Men en stor patch återstår att släppa, och i den ingår en flock ändringar. Utvecklarna lovar också att de tänker släppa mindre patchar för att fixa trasiga saker om de dyker upp längre fram.
Detta ingår i sista uppdateringen:
Our team are currently working on an update for F1 Manager 2022 that addresses more player-reported topics. This includes multiple visual updates to the car models for the official F1 teams. We’ve further differentiated their look by implementing some of the key characteristics of many teams’ 2022 designs, including car parts and liveries. Also, we’re making positive changes regarding fuel usage issues during Qualifying sessions, and amending instances of incorrect ‘Estimated Race Time’ calculations, amongst other optimisations.
F1 Manager 2022 släpptes i augusti, och fick hyfsade betyg (Metacritic-snittet ligger mellan 74 och 80, beroende på plattform). Steam-köparna är mer nöjda, 73 procent har gett postitivt omdöme och snittet är "Mestadels positiva". Hur länge nu det varar...