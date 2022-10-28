Netflix-serien The Witcher tredje säsong har snart debut och den är redan förnyad för en fjärde säsong. Men detta innebär också stora förändringar. I säsong fyra hoppar Henry Cavill av som monsterjägaren Geralt of Rivia och ersätts av Liam Hemsworth. Båda skådisarna berättade på sociala medier om bytet.
Cavill sa så här om rollen och Hemsworth som ersättare.
“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,”
“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
Liam sa följade om att vara ersättare.
“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,”
“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”
Det ryktas att Cavill hoppar av på grund av att han nu dammar av de blå trikåerna och ska rädda världen som Stålmannen igen (jobbigt att vara hjälte i flera världar). Men innan han tar avsked av Geralt får vi se honom en sista gång nästa är när säsong 3 har premiär.