Sony har avslöjat pris och releasedatum för Playstation VR2. Virtual reality-hjälmen släpps den 22 februari nästa år, alltså om drygt tre månader.
Vid releasen beräknas fler än 20 titlar finnas tillgängliga. Mest känd än så länge är Horizon: Call of the Mountain och Resident Evil Village, men sånt kan ju ändras. (Fler som hoppas på Half-Life: Alyx?) Sony säger att ytterligare elva titlar är under utveckling, mer om dem här.
Prislappen landar på 599 euro för ett grundpaket med VR-hjälmen, två PSVR2 Sense-kontroller och stereohörlurar. Ett paket med Horizon: Call of the Mountain inkluderat höjer prislappen till 649 euro.
I nuläget finns inget svenskt pris, men FZ rapporterar naturligtvis det så snart det blir tillgängligt.
En laddstation för kontrollerna (med det smidiga namnet "PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station") säljs separat för 50 euro.
Förbokning öppnar den 15 november, med förväntad leverans under releaseveckan. Men Sverige är inte med bland de länder som kan förboka direkt från Sony. Vi får istället hålla ögonen på återförsäljare här i landet, där förbokning också ska bli möjlig från den 15 november.
During this initial launch phase for our next-gen headset, players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 solely through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com. Pre-orders will begin on November 15, and players may begin to register for pre-orders starting today. Orders from direct.playstation.com for PlayStation VR2 headsets and bundles will ship throughout the week of launch.
In other markets, PlayStation VR2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15. Information will be provided through participating local retailers in these regions.
Specifikationer för PSVR2 och kontrollerna
Playstation VR2 specifications
Display method
OLED
Panel resolution
2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel refresh rate
90Hz, 120Hz
Lens separation
Adjustable
Field of View
Approx. 110 degrees
Sensors
・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras
・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking・IR camera for eye tracking per eye
Feedback
Vibration on headset
Communication with PS5
USB Type-C®
Audio
・Input: Built-in microphone・Output: Stereo headphone jack
PSVR2 Sense Controller specifications
Buttons
[Right]PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button[Left]PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
Sensing/ Tracking
Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
Feedback
Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
Port
USB Type-C® port
Communication
Bluetooth® Ver5.1
Battery
Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery