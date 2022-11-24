“I am really thrilled to be bringing to Radio 4 and BBC Sounds this innovative and exciting series, and feel sure it will have listeners hooked from the start. We have a great team working together to bring this world to life for audio listeners, familiar as it is in another form to its millions of game fans. We hope they will enjoy hearing situations and characters that they love, given added layers and dimensions through this new interpretation of the story, and the binaural element is an added bonus.”