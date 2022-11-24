Ubisofts spionthriller Splinter Cell är på väg att bli en radioteater på BBC. Radioteatern kommer baseras på James Swallows bok Splinter Cell: Firewall och släppas i åtta delar. Sam Fisher kommer spelas av Andonis Anthony och hans dotter Sara spelas av Daisy Head. Serien kommer dramatiseras av Sebastin Baczkiewicz och Paul Cornell för radio. Den är även ett samarbete mellan Alison Hindell på Radio Drama 4 och Rhian Roberts som bland annat jobbar med pocasts på Raido 4 och 3. Alison säger så här om serien.
“I am really thrilled to be bringing to Radio 4 and BBC Sounds this innovative and exciting series, and feel sure it will have listeners hooked from the start. We have a great team working together to bring this world to life for audio listeners, familiar as it is in another form to its millions of game fans. We hope they will enjoy hearing situations and characters that they love, given added layers and dimensions through this new interpretation of the story, and the binaural element is an added bonus.”
De bör också nämnas att serien även spelas in med 3D binaural audio, vilket innebär att den givetvis ska lyssnas på med ett par bra hörlurar.
Splinter Cell: Firewall kommer ha premiär på Radio 4 den 2:a december. Alla episoder kommer senare även finns tillgängliga på BBC Sounds.