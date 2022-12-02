Nysläppta Pokémon Scarlet/Violet var inget vidare exempel på engagemang från en utvecklare - prestandan haltade betänkligt. Vilket lyckligtvis också Nintendo uppmärksammat.
I samband med att spelet patchats till version 1.1.0 ber Nintendo om ursäkt för prestandaproblemen, och man lovar att ta en titt på dem. Det görs emellertid inte i den patch som just släppts: den sparkar igång första ranked battles-säsongen och löser någon bugg. Men prestandapatch kommer förhoppningsvis framöver, alltså.
Ver. 1.1.0 (Released December 1, 2022)
Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.
- Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.
An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.
Other select bug fixes have been made.
We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.
Trots kritiken och inte särskilt höga betyg har det sålt rejält bra. Nintendo kallade det sin största lansering någonsin och berättade att 10 mijoner ex hade sålts. Så det där med att använda plånboken för att vädra missnöje verkar inte vara bekant hos alla.