John Carmack har utannonserat att han lämnar sin konsultroll för VR hos Meta/Facebook. På sin Facebook-sida har den forne id software-utvecklaren skrivit ett meddelande som belyser beslutet att lämna sin position. Mycket verkar handlar om att företaget inte är så effektivt som han själv skulle vilja.
"This is the end of my decade in VR,"
"Quest 2 is almost exactly what I wanted to see from the beginning."
"It all could have happened a bit faster and been going better if different decisions had been made, but we built something pretty close to The Right Thing.”
"The issue is our efficiency."
"We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort,"
"There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say “Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency!”
"It has been a struggle for me. I have a voice at the highest levels here, so it feels like I should be able to move things, but I’m evidently not persuasive enough. A good fraction of the things I complain about eventually turn my way after a year or two passes and evidence piles up, but I have never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage, or set a direction and have a team actually stick to it. I think my influence at the margins has been positive, but it has never been a prime mover."
Meddelande som helhet går som skrivet att läsa på Carmacks Facebook-sidan. Han har även skrivit på twitter om sin frustration med Meta och Facebook.
John Carmack lämnade id Software 2013 för att satsa på Oculus och VR. Han anställdes senare hos Meta när Facebook köpte upp Oculus 2014. 2019 tog han ett steg tillbaka och agerade enbart som konsult åt Oculus samtidigt som han fokuserade på AI.
Tror vi att Carmack kanske går tillbaka till ruta ett och börjar göra spel igen?