"This is the end of my decade in VR,"

"Quest 2 is almost exactly what I wanted to see from the beginning."

"It all could have happened a bit faster and been going better if different decisions had been made, but we built something pretty close to The Right Thing.”

"The issue is our efficiency."

"We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort,"

"There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say “Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency!”

"It has been a struggle for me. I have a voice at the highest levels here, so it feels like I should be able to move things, but I’m evidently not persuasive enough. A good fraction of the things I complain about eventually turn my way after a year or two passes and evidence piles up, but I have never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage, or set a direction and have a team actually stick to it. I think my influence at the margins has been positive, but it has never been a prime mover."