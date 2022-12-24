● Dee Bradley Baker vocalizes many of the ARK's furry and scaly creature friends.

● Monica Bellucci plays Cassia Virila, a strong-willed Roman noblewoman during the Augustan Empire.

● Gerard Butler plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal ancient Roman despot.

● Devery Jacobs plays Alasie, a peppy 17th century Inuit teenager, now finding her place on the ARK.

● Cissy Jones plays The Gladiatrix, a formidable commander in Nerva's army.

● Madeleine Madden plays 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, newly awoken on the ARK.

● Deborah Mailman plays Deborah Walker, a 21st century Aboriginal Australian activist, and mother to Helena Walker.

● Zahn McClarnon plays Thunder Comes Charging, a 19th century Lakota warrior who leads a thriving community on the ARK.

● Malcolm McDowell plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, a manipulative aristocrat during the reign of Caesar Augustus.

● Juliet Mills plays Chava, a wise healer and village councilmember.

● Elliot Page plays Victoria Walker, an idealistic humanitarian aid worker, and wife of Helena Walker.

● Ragga Ragnars plays Queen Sigrid, a bellicose 10th century Viking warlord.

● David Tennant plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, an egocentric 19th century scientist harboring dark ambitions.

● Alan Tudyk plays The Captain, a crusty buccaneer who profitably sails the dangerous waters around the ARK.

● Karl Urban plays Bob, a recent square-jawed ARK arrival.

● Jeffrey Wright plays Henry Townsend, an 18th century American watchmaker and Patriot spy.

● Michelle Yeoh plays Meiyin Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader, known on the ARK by her reputation as the formidable “Beast Queen.”

● Ron Yuan plays Han Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader and brother to Meiyin.

● With Russell Crowe playing Kor the Prophet, an eccentric ‘dino-whisperer’ hailing from a time before recorded history.

● And Vin Diesel playing 24th century ‘Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter Santiago.