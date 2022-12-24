Det ska inte bara komma en uppföljare till survival-spelet ARK: Survival Evolved nästa år, utan även en tv-serie. Tv-serien utannonserades redan 2020 och nu har vi till slut fått en ordentlig trailer för den. Handlingen kretsar kring människor från olika tidsperioder som plötsligt transporteras till planeten Ark, som befolkas av diverse förhistoriska varelser, krigande fraktioner och 11-åringar som vrålar könsord åt en – de sistnämnda verkar dock ha utelämnats från tv-serien.
Huvudkaraktären är paleontologen Helena, som måste lära sig att överleva i denna fientliga värld. Listan över röstskådespeleri är fullspäckad med kända namn, som Russel Crowe, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, Monica Bellucci, Vin Diesel och Malcom Macdowell, för att nämna ett fåtal (en mer komplett lista hittar ni nedan).
Serien ska ha premiär under 2023, men de har ännu inte berättat på vilken plattform.
● Dee Bradley Baker vocalizes many of the ARK's furry and scaly creature friends.
● Monica Bellucci plays Cassia Virila, a strong-willed Roman noblewoman during the Augustan Empire.
● Gerard Butler plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal ancient Roman despot.
● Devery Jacobs plays Alasie, a peppy 17th century Inuit teenager, now finding her place on the ARK.
● Cissy Jones plays The Gladiatrix, a formidable commander in Nerva's army.
● Madeleine Madden plays 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, newly awoken on the ARK.
● Deborah Mailman plays Deborah Walker, a 21st century Aboriginal Australian activist, and mother to Helena Walker.
● Zahn McClarnon plays Thunder Comes Charging, a 19th century Lakota warrior who leads a thriving community on the ARK.
● Malcolm McDowell plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, a manipulative aristocrat during the reign of Caesar Augustus.
● Juliet Mills plays Chava, a wise healer and village councilmember.
● Elliot Page plays Victoria Walker, an idealistic humanitarian aid worker, and wife of Helena Walker.
● Ragga Ragnars plays Queen Sigrid, a bellicose 10th century Viking warlord.
● David Tennant plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, an egocentric 19th century scientist harboring dark ambitions.
● Alan Tudyk plays The Captain, a crusty buccaneer who profitably sails the dangerous waters around the ARK.
● Karl Urban plays Bob, a recent square-jawed ARK arrival.
● Jeffrey Wright plays Henry Townsend, an 18th century American watchmaker and Patriot spy.
● Michelle Yeoh plays Meiyin Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader, known on the ARK by her reputation as the formidable “Beast Queen.”
● Ron Yuan plays Han Li, a 3rd century Chinese rebel leader and brother to Meiyin.
● With Russell Crowe playing Kor the Prophet, an eccentric ‘dino-whisperer’ hailing from a time before recorded history.
● And Vin Diesel playing 24th century ‘Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter Santiago.