Den långa och vingliga utvecklingsresan för System Shock-remaken verkar närma sig slutet. Utvecklaren Nightdive bekräftar att spelet släpps i mars, vilket stått på spelets Steam-sida sedan i oktober.
Beskedet ges i en lägesuppdatering på Kickstarter-sidan. Nightdive skriver där att det här inte är första gången spelet har ett releasefönster (första planen var att släppa det 2017), men att läget är annorlunda nu.
As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed - the scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine.
Så om inga ytterligare problem dyker upp får vi förhoppningsvis snart ett skarpt releasedatum, och projektet når hamn efter sju långa år. Håll tummarna.