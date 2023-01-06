CCP Games rymd-MMO EVE Online är ett av MMO-spelen som lyckats överleva på sidan om titanen World of Warcraft. Spelet kommer fira sin 20 årsdag under 2023 och CCP har stora planer för spelet. Två expansioner är tänkt att släppas och i maj kommer Excel-integrationen släppas som de pratat om tidigare. Men redan den 19:e januari händer det grejor när eventet Lunar New Years körs igång.
CCPs Bergu Finnbogason säger så här:
"2022 was huge for EVE, but 2023 is going to be monumental,"
"As we now enter this majestic third decade of Eve, our roadmap only scratches the surface of what we have in the works. We will continue to evolve the future of war with two expansions arriving later this year, bringing a wealth of new events, content, and features for players and our incredible community to look forward to."
Så här ser den planerade framtiden ut för EVE
Någon här på FZ som spelar EVE?