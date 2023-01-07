När HBO:s tv-serietolkning av The Last of Us släpps nästa vecka gör skådisen Bella Ramsey rollen som Ellie. Det väckte skaparlusten hos Alejandro Bielsa, som är technical character artist på PlaygroundsFable-spel. Tillsammans med en Smasher248 har han moddat in Ramseys ansikte på Ellie i The Last of Us 2.

Den här filmen ( som innehåller spoilers ) visar hur det blev.

Resultatet imponerar bitvis, men är som utvecklarna påpekar inte perfekt. Det funkar bäst när Ellies ansikte är neutralt eller uttrycker sig med små nyanser, men eftersom det inte gick att modifiera ansiktsuttrycken lyser originalets igenom, skriver de i en kommentar till filmen. Det blir också en del fel vid större känsloyttringar.

To explain a little bit what's going on in here, we were able to modify the "neutral" shape of Ellie's face to a sculpt I did of Bella's likeness, but we can't modify the different expressions she makes, so that's why Ellie's likeness seeps through when she's emoting. It also leads to some weird deformations around her lips that we can do nothing about, at least for now. It works the best when her performance is a bit more nuanced and close to her neutral pose, or when she's angry or screaming as it disguises the issues around the model's lips.

Tv-serien The Last of Us släpps på HBO Max nästa måndag (den 16/1) - FZ recenserar den inom kort. Vi tävlar också ut biljetter som låter dig och en kompis se premiäravsnittet på bio i Stockholm nu på torsdag - tävlingen är öppen till midnatt i dag. Tävla här!