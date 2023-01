The original design of the never-before seen point and click adventure is being brought to life after 30+ years in the vault – Beyond Shadowgate! The game is being created by the designers of the original 8-bit hit Shadowgate and a leading 8-bit adventure studio! With a story that is over four times larger than Shadowgate, Beyond Shadowgate captures the same look and feel as the 8-bit console version while including modern design sensibilities. Get ready for the ultimate Shadowgate sequel!