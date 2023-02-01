VR-spelet Echo VR är på väg att stängas ner. Den 1 augusti i sommar är sista dagen för det omtyckta VR-spelet, berättar utvecklaren Ready at Dawn.
Beslutet har fattats i samråd med Meta. Som orsak antyds att resurserna behövs till utvecklarens nästa, ej tillkännagivna projekt.
By no means was this decision made lightly. But it was made for many good reasons and chief among them is the studio coming together to focus on our next project. We can’t say anything about it yet, but we are all excited and need all hands on deck.
Du har fram till 1 augusti på dig att spela alltså. Håll tummarna för att nästa spel blir så bra att det är värt att offra Echo VR för.