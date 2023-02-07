New and returning gameplay features and elements include:

Break & Boost Battle System – Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses to “Break” them to inflict more damage, and “Boost” their travelers to enhance their abilities.

Path Actions – Players can interact with NPCs throughout the world in various ways by using actions unique to each character, such as challenging people as the Warrior or stealing belongings as the Thief. Path Actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night.

Brand-New Story and Characters – Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the intertwined stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (Warrior), Agnea (Dancer), Partitio (Merchant), Osvald (Scholar), Throné (Thief), Temenos (Cleric), Ochette (Hunter), and Castti (Apothecary).

Day/Night Cycle – The townscapes and Path Actions available to each character will change depending on if it is night or day, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery.

Latent Power – A new battle element in which characters can unleash a powerful ability once the ability’s gauge fills up during combat.