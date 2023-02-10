Det är bara några månader kvar innan Diablo 4 är tänkt att släppas och Blizzard släpper nu en kokbok i Diablo-tema. I boken kommer det finnas 129 recept baserade på olika områden och teman i Sanctury. Det är dock lite oklart om det bara handlar om temamässig mat eller om de faktiskt har försökt göra maträtter som historiskt äts i till exempel Tristam.
Så här står det beskrivet i alla fall:
Journey through Sanctuary and prepare to feast on over 60 unique culinary delights inspired by Diablo in this one-of-a-kind cookbook experience. From the humble town of Tristram to the towering Mount Arreat, you will learn how to survive the horrors of this dark, nightmarish fantasy world by enjoying delicious dishes and drinks from the Burning Hells to the High Heavens. Each immersive recipe features straightforward step-by-step instructions, mouthwatering full-color photos, and pairing suggestions, as well as numerous substitution tips. Whether you’re cooking up a lavish banquet spread fit for a countess or some vittles for a solo quest, Diablo: The Official Cookbook brings the flavors of Sanctuary to your table.
Utgivaren av boken är Insight Editors och de har gjort kokböcker tidigare med spelteman. Bland dessa finns en kokbok för God of War och World of Warcraft. Diablo-kokboken kommer släppas den 24:e oktober.