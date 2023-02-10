Journey through Sanctuary and prepare to feast on over 60 unique culinary delights inspired by Diablo in this one-of-a-kind cookbook experience. From the humble town of Tristram to the towering Mount Arreat, you will learn how to survive the horrors of this dark, nightmarish fantasy world by enjoying delicious dishes and drinks from the Burning Hells to the High Heavens. Each immersive recipe features straightforward step-by-step instructions, mouthwatering full-color photos, and pairing suggestions, as well as numerous substitution tips. Whether you’re cooking up a lavish banquet spread fit for a countess or some vittles for a solo quest, Diablo: The Official Cookbook brings the flavors of Sanctuary to your table.