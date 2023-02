What I will say is when you put a game like Forza Horizon 4 which I can’t stop playing on Game Pass, you instantly have more players of the game which is actually leading to a lot more sales of the game. Some people don’t believe that but when State of Decay 2 launched, you saw if you looked at the NPD you saw this game selling really well the month it launched in the US: “People said well isn’t everyone just going to subscribe for $10 and go play this thing?” But no, gamers find things to play based on what everyone else is playing. What’s number 1 on Mixer, what’s number 1 on Twitch, what are my friends playing, what are people saying on Discord, etc.