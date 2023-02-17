Playstation VR2 släpps officiellt nu på onsdag (läs vårt test). När så sker kommer du kunna lira Gran Turismo 7 med det, för den utlovade VR-patchen lanseras redan i morgon bitti.
Det blir möjligt när spelet patchas till version 1.29 i morgon bitti. Uppdateringen släpps klockan 7 svensk tid, säger PS-bloggen. Stödet är bara för PSVR2, och således bara spelbart om du spelar på Playsation 5.
GT7 takes full advantage of PS VR2’s next-gen features – Utilizing specially optimized HDR tone mapping, as well as foveated rendering from the eye-tracking feature (a technology that renders areas of the screen that the player is directly looking at in high definition), and dynamic 3D audio support, players will experience a whole new dimension of highly immersive gameplay.
Också PS5-exklusivt är den nya AI-motståndaren Sophy. Denna har tagits fram av Sony och Polyphony och ger vad de kallar 'öermänskligt motstånd' i spelläget Race Together.
Gran Turismo Sophy is a revolutionary superhuman racing AI racing agent developed in a collaboration between Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital. “Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together” mode gives Gran Turismo players of all levels and abilities the opportunity to go head-to-head against GT Sophy in GT7. The special mode, available as a time-limited in-game event (From Feb 21 to end of March), is a first look at GT Sophy in GT7 and is designed to maximize the fun and excitement of racing against GT Sophy for everyone. Player feedback on this initial special feature will be used to continually improve the GT Sophy Race Together mode feature for future releases.
Vi får också en nygammal bana (Grand Valley) och en handfull nya bilar.
PSVR2 släpps den 22 februari. Även Resident Evil Village ska uppdateras med gratis stöd för Sonys nya VR-headset, men än vet vi inte när det sker.