Fntastics kommande spel The Day Before har kantats av diverse kontroverser och frågetecken. Ett av dem är namnet. Spelet blev nämligen borttaget från Steam efter att en person hävdat att de äger rättigheterna till namnet och att det redan finns en kalender-app med namnet. Kalender-utvecklaren har varit tyst rätt tyst om läget, men pratade nyligen med Eurogamer om hela situationen och namnet.
"We first distributed the app under the name 'The Day Before' in 2010 to provide anniversary count app services used in many countries around the world,"
"We hold trademark rights to the app's name 'The Day Before' and have so far recorded over 40m downloads.
"Since the trademark registration in Korea in 2015, we have held the right (registered in the name of 'The Day Before' CEO Lee Sun-jae). Knowing that the game of the same name was produced, we are taking measures to protect trademark rights.
"We currently hold trademark rights in Korea, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Vietnam, and the European Union."
"We want to solve the trademark problem as soon as possible and continue to protect the app so that users can use it without worrying,"
Om nu namnet varit upptaget sen 2010 kommer nog Fntastic ha svårt att få behålla namnet utan att göra någon form av deal med kalender-utvecklaren. I och med att spelet inte ens är släppt än så kanske det vore lättare att helt enkelt byta namn?