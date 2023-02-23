"We first distributed the app under the name 'The Day Before' in 2010 to provide anniversary count app services used in many countries around the world,"

"We hold trademark rights to the app's name 'The Day Before' and have so far recorded over 40m downloads.

"Since the trademark registration in Korea in 2015, we have held the right (registered in the name of 'The Day Before' CEO Lee Sun-jae). Knowing that the game of the same name was produced, we are taking measures to protect trademark rights.

"We currently hold trademark rights in Korea, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Vietnam, and the European Union."

"We want to solve the trademark problem as soon as possible and continue to protect the app so that users can use it without worrying,"