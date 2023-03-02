Ubisoft ger i dag lite nytt hopp för det sorgligt förbisedda Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Det har släppts en demo så att alla Switch-ägare kan testa vad den här Xcom-doftande omgångsbaserade strategin faktiskt går ut på. Och det bör alla Switch-ägare göra, för det här är bra grejer. 2022 års femte bästa, faktiskt.
Demon beräkas ge dig två timmars speltid, fördelat på prologen och delar av spelets första planet. Den hämtas från onlinebutiken för Nintendo Switch (den enda plattform spelet släppts till).
Det har också släppts ett första paket med nytt innehåll – trailer ovan. The Tower of Doooom heter detta dlc-paket som enbart är tillgängligt om du äger season pass. Det beskrivs så här:
This time, Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends will enter a mysterious tower and meet its peculiar landlady, Madame Bwahstrella, as she needs them to contain Cursa‘s minions, ascend the Tower and free their old friend Spawny.
In this brand-new game mode focused on combat, players will need to fight their way through procedurally generated battles to reach the top of the Tower. Starting with 4 Heroes and Sparks randomly picked among the main game’s full roster, players will have to build and upgrade their team throughout their expedition, plan strategically and adapt their tactics if they want to triumph against all odds.
In The Tower of Doom, the end is only the beginning, and players who succeed will unlock new expeditions with a strong replay value, increasing difficulty and new cosmetic rewards. Made for both newcomers and tactical enthusiasts, this game mode mixes the tactical gameplay of the main game with an additional layer of strategy.
Sparks of Hope är det andra spelet i Mario + Rabbids-serien efter 2017 års Kingdom Battle. Den friare kameran ger nya taktiska möjligheter, något som fått mycket beröm (FZ satte en 4:a i betyg). Men trots höga betyg har spelet sålt markant sämre än vad Ubisoft räknat med.