This time, Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends will enter a mysterious tower and meet its peculiar landlady, Madame Bwahstrella, as she needs them to contain Cursa‘s minions, ascend the Tower and free their old friend Spawny.

In this brand-new game mode focused on combat, players will need to fight their way through procedurally generated battles to reach the top of the Tower. Starting with 4 Heroes and Sparks randomly picked among the main game’s full roster, players will have to build and upgrade their team throughout their expedition, plan strategically and adapt their tactics if they want to triumph against all odds.

In The Tower of Doom, the end is only the beginning, and players who succeed will unlock new expeditions with a strong replay value, increasing difficulty and new cosmetic rewards. Made for both newcomers and tactical enthusiasts, this game mode mixes the tactical gameplay of the main game with an additional layer of strategy.